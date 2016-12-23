39-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle identified
Authorities have identified Amanda Wallace as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle this week in South Toledo. Ms. Wallace, 39, was pronounced dead at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.
