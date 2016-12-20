2 men indicted in 2005 killing of Toledo man

Richard Woodson, 34, of Port Clinton, and Laquiane Woodson, 44, who is currently in prison for an unrelated robbery conviction, each were indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the Oct. 2, 2005 shooting death of Bradley Wright, 34, at his home in the 500 block of Austin Street. The Woodsons, who are cousins, also were indicted on felonious assault charges for the wounding of the victim's wife, Erika Wright, who was 25 at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.