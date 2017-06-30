Concern over low voter turnout spurs ...

Concern over low voter turnout spurs one small town resident to action

Following a low-turnout election, one Tiverton, Rhode Island, resident is hoping an increase in information will lead to more people heading to the polls. During the last budget vote in Tiverton, there were only 321 residents that voted out of a total of 12,809 registered voters.

