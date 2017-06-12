Tribes want site of planned casino se...

Tribes want site of planned casino searched for burials

8 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Members of two Native American tribes want work on a new Rhode Island casino stopped until a more thorough search for possible tribal burial grounds is conducted. A lawyer for some members of the Pocasset and Pokanoket tribes told the Newport Daily News that ground-penetrating radar should be used at the site of the planned casino in Tiverton, near the Massachusetts border.

