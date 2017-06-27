Town to pay $40,000 settlement for 3rd grader interrogation

A Rhode Island town has agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a third-grader who said police interrogated her for hours over a false report. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sued the town of Tiverton in 2015 after the 8-year-old was taken off a school bus and questioned without her parents because another girl falsely reported she had chemicals in her backpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.