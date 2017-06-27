Town to pay $40,000 settlement for 3rd grader interrogation
A Rhode Island town has agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a third-grader who said police interrogated her for hours over a false report. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sued the town of Tiverton in 2015 after the 8-year-old was taken off a school bus and questioned without her parents because another girl falsely reported she had chemicals in her backpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Tiverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ...
|Apr '17
|NATALE1934
|1
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Vicky
|1
|Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Bob Delong
|1
|HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|bhpriestley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC