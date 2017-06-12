This toy is called a wooden penguin bomb

This toy is called a wooden penguin bomb

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

When you drop this flat-pack penguin on the floor, it "explodes" into a 3D penguin, like a Nintendo character come to life. Diana Smith, principal of Washington Latin Public Charter School in Washington DC, offered rising 8th and 9th graders $100 each to stay entirely off their screens one day each week this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ... Apr '17 NATALE1934 1
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16) Jan '16 Vicky 1
Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15) Oct '15 Bob Delong 1
HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14) Sep '14 bhpriestley 1
See all Tiverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiverton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Newport County was issued at June 12 at 11:15PM EDT

Tiverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Tiverton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC