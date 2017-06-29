News | ACLU Settles Lawsuit With Tive...

News | ACLU Settles Lawsuit With Tiverton Over 3rd Grader Searched & Arrested Without Cause

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Go Local

The ACLU of Rhode Island announced the settlement of a federal lawsuit against Tiverton police and school officials after a third-grade girl was searched and arrested without cause. Under the settlement, Tiverton has agreed to pay $40,000 in damages and attorneys' fees to the family, and also adopted a formal protocol to deal with any similar incidents in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
News Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ... Apr '17 NATALE1934 1
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16) Jan '16 Vicky 1
Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15) Oct '15 Bob Delong 1
HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14) Sep '14 bhpriestley 1
See all Tiverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiverton Forum Now

Tiverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Tiverton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC