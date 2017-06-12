Man paves road with unwashed clam she...

Man paves road with unwashed clam shells, neighbors are sickened by stench

Monday Jun 12

A fellow in Tiverton, Rhode Island paved his access road with tons of unwashed clam shells, which still had chunks of meat attached to them. His neighbors saw him doing it, and warned him that the meat would rot and lead to problems, but the man couldn't be dissuaded.

