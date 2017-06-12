Dartmouth's Sara Chedid receives Karam Scholarship

Sara Chedid of Dartmouth was one of eight area University of Massachusetts students to have been awarded scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 each for up to four years by the James J. Karam Scholarship Fund. The fund is named for local businessman James Karam, who served nearly 10 years on the UMass Board of Trustees, including four years as chairman, and championed the causes of quality and student affordability during his tenure on the board.

