Rhode Island casino operator marks start of hotel project in Lincoln

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Twin River Casino officials broke ground today on a $25 million expansion that will add a 135-room hotel and spa to the Lincoln, R.I., facility. The new hotel is scheduled to open in June 2018.

