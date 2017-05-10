Police: Tiverton barber sold heroin o...

Police: Tiverton barber sold heroin out of his shop

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Police discovered 170 bags of heroin and hundreds of dollars in cash inside Upper Cuts Barber Shop on Main Road. The owner, 39-year-old Jesse Rego, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

