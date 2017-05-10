Police: Tiverton barber sold heroin out of his shop
Police discovered 170 bags of heroin and hundreds of dollars in cash inside Upper Cuts Barber Shop on Main Road. The owner, 39-year-old Jesse Rego, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
