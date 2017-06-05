Police: RI Woman Possibly Drunk When ...

Police: RI Woman Possibly Drunk When She Hit Apparatus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: FireHouse.com

May 10--A woman who remains in serious but stable condition at a Rhode Island hospital may have been driving under the influence Monday afternoon when she crashed her car head on into a fire apparatus that was on its way back to its station. The Providence Journal reports that police in Tiverton are investigating the wreck and have not ruled out impaired driving as the primary cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ... Apr '17 NATALE1934 1
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16) Jan '16 Vicky 1
Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15) Oct '15 Bob Delong 1
HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14) Sep '14 bhpriestley 1
See all Tiverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiverton Forum Now

Tiverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Tiverton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC