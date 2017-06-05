Police: RI Woman Possibly Drunk When She Hit Apparatus
May 10--A woman who remains in serious but stable condition at a Rhode Island hospital may have been driving under the influence Monday afternoon when she crashed her car head on into a fire apparatus that was on its way back to its station. The Providence Journal reports that police in Tiverton are investigating the wreck and have not ruled out impaired driving as the primary cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Tiverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ...
|Apr '17
|NATALE1934
|1
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Vicky
|1
|Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Bob Delong
|1
|HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|bhpriestley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC