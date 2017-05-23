Live Videos | Ri Towns Move to Remove RhodeWorks Signs

Live Videos | Ri Towns Move to Remove...

Saturday May 6 Read more: Go Local

John Vit spoke to the resolutions passed by town councils in Portsmouth and Tiverton to have the state's "RhodeWorks" signs updating people on the status - and cost - of infrastructure projects removed. Calling it "sign pollution" in the suburban communities, Vit spoke to how resolutions are being considered in coming weeks in Bristol and Middletown.

