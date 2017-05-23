Live Videos | Ri Towns Move to Remove RhodeWorks Signs
John Vit spoke to the resolutions passed by town councils in Portsmouth and Tiverton to have the state's "RhodeWorks" signs updating people on the status - and cost - of infrastructure projects removed. Calling it "sign pollution" in the suburban communities, Vit spoke to how resolutions are being considered in coming weeks in Bristol and Middletown.
