Tiverton, Fall River residents take tour of Twin River casino site
Near the intersection of Stafford Road and William S. Canning Boulevard, where Twin River-Tiverton LLC plans to build an 80,000-square-foot casino, at least 50 people walked with developers into the woods Saturday to glimpse the site. From the temporary road opposite the busy intersection, they followed Twin River's lawyer, Mark Russo, and civil engineer/project manager Christine Shea behind Canning Business and Aquidneck Fasteners to where the road, through the woods, would connect to the development.
