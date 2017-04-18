Tiverton, Fall River residents take t...

Tiverton, Fall River residents take tour of Twin River casino site

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Near the intersection of Stafford Road and William S. Canning Boulevard, where Twin River-Tiverton LLC plans to build an 80,000-square-foot casino, at least 50 people walked with developers into the woods Saturday to glimpse the site. From the temporary road opposite the busy intersection, they followed Twin River's lawyer, Mark Russo, and civil engineer/project manager Christine Shea behind Canning Business and Aquidneck Fasteners to where the road, through the woods, would connect to the development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ... Apr 15 NATALE1934 1
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16) Jan '16 Vicky 1
Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15) Oct '15 Bob Delong 1
HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14) Sep '14 bhpriestley 1
See all Tiverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiverton Forum Now

Tiverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Tiverton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC