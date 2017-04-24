SPOTLIGHT: Two unique concerts coming to SouthCoast
With apple-red cheeks and sky blue eyes, Seeger seemed to embody Purity itself, with a timbre that could sing Truth from a mountaintop. The annual Pete Seeger Tribute Concert will be held at Sandywoods Center for the Arts in Tiverton, R.I. May 6. Celebrate the music of the late folk icon, and hear songs inspired by Seeger, performed by local musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Tiverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ...
|Apr 15
|NATALE1934
|1
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Vicky
|1
|Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Bob Delong
|1
|HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|bhpriestley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC