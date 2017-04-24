SPOTLIGHT: Two unique concerts coming to SouthCoast

With apple-red cheeks and sky blue eyes, Seeger seemed to embody Purity itself, with a timbre that could sing Truth from a mountaintop. The annual Pete Seeger Tribute Concert will be held at Sandywoods Center for the Arts in Tiverton, R.I. May 6. Celebrate the music of the late folk icon, and hear songs inspired by Seeger, performed by local musicians.

