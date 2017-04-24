News | EDITORIAL: The House Passed the Stupidest and Most Insulting Bill - Maybe Ever

News | EDITORIAL: The House Passed th...

At a time when there is almost collective agreement that our police and fire departments should reflect the community in which they serve, the Rhode Island House of Representatives recently passed legislation sponsored by Rep. David A. Bennett "to eliminate requirements that firefighters or police officers in Rhode Island live within the state." This legislation is, at best, misguided on three levels.

