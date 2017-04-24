Mystery at Sea: Carman demands paymen...

Mystery at Sea: Carman demands payment from insurance company; claims boat sinking was not his fault

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

In documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, the attorneys for Nathan Carman, of Vernon, contends the sinking of his boat - the Chicken Pox - on Sept. 18, 2016, "was not the result of any actions by [Nathan] Carman, intended to damage or sink the boat, but rather the sinking and loss of the JC 31 Cruiser was the result of an accidental cause."

