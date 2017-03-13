OTD: Marksmen & Coats Battle in Frigid Football Tilt

With Saturday's Revolution match against Orlando City postponed due to blustery conditions in Foxboro, we look back at an equally frigid match that occurred 89 years ago today on Mar. 11, 1928. Amid temperatures that hovered in the 20s at Marks Stadium in North Tiverton, R.I, the Fall River Marksmen and J & P Coats played an epic match that featured five goals.

