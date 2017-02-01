Rhode Island man gets 15 years in pri...

Rhode Island man gets 15 years in prison on drug charges

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Rhode Island man who laundered the proceeds of illegal drug sales through a used car dealership in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Luis Lopez, of Tiverton, was also sentenced Wednesday in federal court to five years of probation.

