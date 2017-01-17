Twin Rivers looking for Tiverton area...

Twin Rivers looking for Tiverton area residents for casino dealers

Yesterday Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Twin River Worldwide Holdings is putting up posters and advertising locally, recruiting applicants for 50 available seats in the dealer training sessions set to begin Feb. 20. The classes, which will be offered at no cost to selected applicants, will last four hours, one day a week for the next six weeks, Twin River officials say. "We have an immediate need for 30 dealers in Lincoln," said Patti Doyle, spokesperson for Twin River.

