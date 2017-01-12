Twin River to present casino plans Tu...

Twin River to present casino plans Tuesday to Tiverton board

"Let's show them we are watching, listening and we are prepared to respond!"  One way will be through the regulatory process, according to Karen Benson, a Fall River lawyer who said she was retained to do a review of the Twin River applications for permission to build.  "I've done a partial file review at Rhode Island DEM ," Benson said.

