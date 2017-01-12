Twin River to present casino plans Tuesday to Tiverton board
"Let's show them we are watching, listening and we are prepared to respond!" One way will be through the regulatory process, according to Karen Benson, a Fall River lawyer who said she was retained to do a review of the Twin River applications for permission to build. "I've done a partial file review at Rhode Island DEM ," Benson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Tiverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Vicky
|1
|Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Bob Delong
|1
|HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|bhpriestley
|1
|Your Town, Your Life: Tiverton, RI (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Rad
|1
|Lights on, nobody's home (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tiverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC