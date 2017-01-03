Rhode Island Public Radio to acquire ...

Rhode Island Public Radio to acquire license from UMass Dartmouth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Current

Rhode Island Public Radio will expand its reach within the state and into southeastern Massachusetts with the acquisition of a signal from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. RIPR now broadcasts on three frequencies in its state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16) Jan '16 Vicky 1
Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15) Oct '15 Bob Delong 1
HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14) Sep '14 bhpriestley 1
News Your Town, Your Life: Tiverton, RI (Feb '14) Feb '14 Rad 1
News Lights on, nobody's home (Sep '13) Sep '13 Ace 3
News Capital Power sells three New England plants, c... (Aug '13) Aug '13 Santa Claus 1
See all Tiverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiverton Forum Now

Tiverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tiverton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC