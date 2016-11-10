Rhode Island to begin mail ballot count deciding tight races
Rhode Island elections officials are preparing to count thousands of absentee ballots that will decide several too-close-to-call races, including one for the General Assembly seat held by powerful Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. Mattiello was behind Republican attorney Steve Frias after ballots cast Tuesday were counted.
