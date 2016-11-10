Rhode Island to begin mail ballot cou...

Rhode Island to begin mail ballot count deciding tight races

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 10, 2016 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Rhode Island elections officials are preparing to count thousands of absentee ballots that will decide several too-close-to-call races, including one for the General Assembly seat held by powerful Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. Mattiello was behind Republican attorney Steve Frias after ballots cast Tuesday were counted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tiverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16) Jan '16 Vicky 1
Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15) Oct '15 Bob Delong 1
HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14) Sep '14 bhpriestley 1
News Your Town, Your Life: Tiverton, RI (Feb '14) Feb '14 Rad 1
News Lights on, nobody's home (Sep '13) Sep '13 Ace 3
News Capital Power sells three New England plants, c... (Aug '13) Aug '13 Santa Claus 1
See all Tiverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tiverton Forum Now

Tiverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tiverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Tiverton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC