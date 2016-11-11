News | Mattiello and Shekarchi to Lead Rhode Island House
Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello prevailed in District 15 in Cranston, after the Board of Elections announced the unofficial results after having finished counting mail and absentee ballots -- and Representative Joe Shekarchi was tapped as the new Majority leader, as first reported by GoLocalProv.com. Mattiello had 3582 votes to Steve Frias' 3517 in House District 15, after the Board of Elections completed its mail and absentee ballot count on Thursday for its unofficial vote count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Tiverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|underhill park mobile homes (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Vicky
|1
|Portsmouth Wind Turbine Fiasco (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Bob Delong
|1
|HELP!! LOST!!! "Eagle" RC Model Sailboat!!! (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|bhpriestley
|1
|Your Town, Your Life: Tiverton, RI (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Rad
|1
|Lights on, nobody's home (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Ace
|3
|Capital Power sells three New England plants, c... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Santa Claus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tiverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC