News | Mattiello and Shekarchi to Lea...

News | Mattiello and Shekarchi to Lead Rhode Island House

Nov 11, 2016 Read more: Go Local

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello prevailed in District 15 in Cranston, after the Board of Elections announced the unofficial results after having finished counting mail and absentee ballots -- and Representative Joe Shekarchi was tapped as the new Majority leader, as first reported by GoLocalProv.com. Mattiello had 3582 votes to Steve Frias' 3517 in House District 15, after the Board of Elections completed its mail and absentee ballot count on Thursday for its unofficial vote count.

