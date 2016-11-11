Absentee ballots counted, Tiverton, R.I., casino's a go, developers say

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Following a count of Election Day absentee ballots submitted in Tiverton, R.I., the owners of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., say they will proceed with development of a $75 million casino in Tiverton. Voters statewide and in Tiverton approved the project in voting Tuesday.

