Federal Budget Cuts to Science and Research Could Bring Back Peak Oil Concerns for the U.S.
Natural oil seeps have been known for millennia in places like Southern California's doubly-named La Brea Tar Pits in downtown Los Angeles. There, Native Americans used the oily material seeping out of the ground for many purposes, including sealing wooden boats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for some information
|Jun 18
|Mmorris
|1
|Dr. Carnrike sues Joshua Sterling for lies prin... (Jun '16)
|Jun 14
|Timjlz
|2
|Titusville Herald newspaper needs to make sure ... (Jun '16)
|Jun 14
|Timjlz
|2
|Tammy keeno. (Aug '16)
|Jun 1
|p turover
|2
|Wendy Kiehart
|Apr '17
|Bri291
|1
|Small towns lead by example (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Empire strikes back
|4
|The Playhouse Gentlemen's Club (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Wise man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC