Vet Expo scheduled for this Tuesday
Veterans and veterans services providers from all over northwestern Pennsylvania will be coming together at Cross Creek Resort on Route 8 in Titusville on Tuesday, May 23. The Northwest Pennsylvania Seven-County Military and Veteran Expo will bring more than 40 vendors together to provide information and support to veterans. Representatives from the Warren County Veterans Affairs office and from other veterans affairs offices in the region will be in attendance.
