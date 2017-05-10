Briefsa
The Warren Area High School class of 1969 will meet for breakfast at Perkins at 9:30 a.m on Tuesday, May 9. St. Luke's Catholic Church in Youngsville is holding a rummage sale starting on Thursday and running through Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Kiehart
|Apr 29
|Bri291
|1
|Small towns lead by example (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Empire strikes back
|4
|The Playhouse Gentlemen's Club (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Wise man
|5
|Tammy keeno. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|topps
|1
|Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Burn pedophiles
|4
|Titusville Herald newspaper needs to make sure ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paul Booth
|1
|Dr. Carnrike sues Joshua Sterling for lies prin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Tom Gray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC