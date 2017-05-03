Briefsa

Briefsa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Times Observer

Photo submitted to Times Observer James Lawson, 16, of Warren, was recently awarded Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America. He is the son of John and Kathy Lawson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Kiehart Apr 29 Bri291 1
News Small towns lead by example (Oct '08) Feb '17 Empire strikes back 4
The Playhouse Gentlemen's Club (Nov '11) Jan '17 Wise man 5
Tammy keeno. (Aug '16) Aug '16 topps 1
News Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13) Jun '16 Burn pedophiles 4
Titusville Herald newspaper needs to make sure ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paul Booth 1
Dr. Carnrike sues Joshua Sterling for lies prin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Tom Gray 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Titusville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC