Looking back at the early oil and gas roughnecks through the
In the background are 'Uncle Billy' Smith and his two sons who drilled the well, striking oil at 69 feet on August 27th, 1859. The US petroleum industry started here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small towns lead by example (Oct '08)
|Feb 8
|Empire strikes back
|4
|The Playhouse Gentlemen's Club (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Wise man
|5
|Tammy keeno. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|topps
|1
|Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Burn pedophiles
|4
|Titusville Herald newspaper needs to make sure ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paul Booth
|1
|Dr. Carnrike sues Joshua Sterling for lies prin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Tom Gray
|1
|Restaurant Revisited: El Bistro Reopens as Rena... (Sep '14)
|Apr '16
|Penn2154
|2
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC