Looking back at the early oil and gas...

Looking back at the early oil and gas roughnecks through the

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In the background are 'Uncle Billy' Smith and his two sons who drilled the well, striking oil at 69 feet on August 27th, 1859. The US petroleum industry started here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small towns lead by example (Oct '08) Feb 8 Empire strikes back 4
The Playhouse Gentlemen's Club (Nov '11) Jan '17 Wise man 5
Tammy keeno. (Aug '16) Aug '16 topps 1
News Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13) Jun '16 Burn pedophiles 4
Titusville Herald newspaper needs to make sure ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paul Booth 1
Dr. Carnrike sues Joshua Sterling for lies prin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Tom Gray 1
News Restaurant Revisited: El Bistro Reopens as Rena... (Sep '14) Apr '16 Penn2154 2
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Titusville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC