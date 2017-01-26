On The Record
Liquor Law Violation. According to state police, the Loyal Order of Moose of the World - Warren Lodge Number 109, failed to operate small games of chance in conformity with the Small Games of Chance Act and Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Code in that they conducted an unlawful raffle between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, 2016.
