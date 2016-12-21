The Locust House
Times Observer photos by Josh Cotton What's more impressive - the Guy C. Irvine or "Locust" house or the grand locust trees in the front yard? Both date to the home's construction in the 1830s.a SBelow is the marker that details the home's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Oil hadn't yet been discovered but lumber was the commodity of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tammy keeno.
|Aug '16
|topps
|1
|Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Burn pedophiles
|4
|Titusville Herald newspaper needs to make sure ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paul Booth
|1
|Dr. Carnrike sues Joshua Sterling for lies prin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Tom Gray
|1
|Restaurant Revisited: El Bistro Reopens as Rena... (Sep '14)
|Apr '16
|Penn2154
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Titusville, PA (Sep '10)
|Dec '15
|EDWIN HOBAUGH
|55
|Group considers appealing Corry charter decision (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Watch dawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC