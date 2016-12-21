The Locust House

The Locust House

Friday Dec 2

Times Observer photos by Josh Cotton What's more impressive - the Guy C. Irvine or "Locust" house or the grand locust trees in the front yard? Both date to the home's construction in the 1830s.a SBelow is the marker that details the home's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Oil hadn't yet been discovered but lumber was the commodity of the day.

Titusville, PA

