Rapp defeats Clawson for 7th term

Nov 9, 2016

Incumbent State Rep. Kathy Rapp has been re-elected to a seventh term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the 65th District. She said in an interview for an election preview story that re-election to a seventh term would result in her being appointed a committee chair for the next legislative session.

