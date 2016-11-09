Rapp defeats Clawson for 7th term
Incumbent State Rep. Kathy Rapp has been re-elected to a seventh term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the 65th District. She said in an interview for an election preview story that re-election to a seventh term would result in her being appointed a committee chair for the next legislative session.
