Family Feud: Mom, son and dad charged in domestic incident

The incident occurred at 388 Enterprise Rd., Titusville, for an incident that occurred late on the night of Nov. 20 and into the early morning of Nov. 21. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police initially charged Joanne McKean, 50, 388 Enterprise Rd., Titusville, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment while her son, Scott William McKean, 30, Erie, has been charged with simple assault, unauthorized use of an automobile and harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.