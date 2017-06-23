Vets, shelters in Brevard take precau...

Vets, shelters in Brevard take precaution for dog flu

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Florida Today

Vets, shelters in Brevard take precaution for dog flu A pair of cases have been reported in the county Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tDrAqS The owner of Paradise Luxury Dog Resort wants her canine clients to be on the safe side by having dog flu vaccines. Video by Tim Shortt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon Rennie Jun 25 still looking 1
Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14) Jun 24 Jamie Arbuckle 5
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Joshua Hooker Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Looking for Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Review: May Groves Indian River (May '15) Jun 8 Honest 2
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) May '17 Fuckihatemylifenow 14
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC