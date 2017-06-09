Titusville officers nab pair of drug dealers
Titusville officers nab pair of drug dealers Cocaine, meth and other drugs were found Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sL4lKY Rochelle Williams, 24, of Cocoa, charges: 2 counts of cocaine - poss w intent sell mfg deliver sch ii; 3 counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription; poss drug paraphernalia/equipment w residue; driving while license suspended with knowledge. Officers found cocaine, heroin, meth and prescription pills after they apprehended a pair of drug dealers Wednesday, Titusville police said.
