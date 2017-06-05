SpaceX awarded coveted Air Force laun...

SpaceX awarded coveted Air Force launch contract for X-37B a space planea

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle waits in the encapsulation cell of the Evolved Expendable Launch vehicle April 5, 2010, at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Fla. Half of the Atlas V five-meter fairing is visible in the background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua Hooker Thu Bushwhacked 1
Looking for Thu Bushwhacked 1
Review: May Groves Indian River (May '15) Thu Honest 2
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) May 29 Fuckihatemylifenow 14
DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15) May 26 Edith bunker 5
Billy Woodard May 24 RedneckPapaman 1
Jannarone family (Feb '16) May 21 Raven 2
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC