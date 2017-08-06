Photos: Arrest mugshots 6-8-17
Mytasha Merrell, 29, of Cocoa, charges: Resist officer with violence; possession of controlled substance without prescription; poss drug paraphernalia/equipment w residue; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Lechad Christian, 25, of Cocoa, charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia / equipment; resist officer without violence; out-of-county arrest warrant.
