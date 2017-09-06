Photos: Arrest mugshots 06-09-17
Photos: Arrest mugshots 06-09-17 Daniel Bryant, 55, of Titusville, charges: Battery . Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2s7Pi08 Nicole Simmons, 26, of Cocoa, charges: Grand theft pocket picking >100k; forgery/alter bank bill note check draft; scheme to defraud - false pretenses >$50k; utter forged bill check draft or note.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Hooker
|Jun 8
|Bushwhacked
|1
|Looking for
|Jun 8
|Bushwhacked
|1
|Review: May Groves Indian River (May '15)
|Jun 8
|Honest
|2
|I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Fuckihatemylifenow
|14
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May 26
|Edith bunker
|5
|Billy Woodard
|May 24
|RedneckPapaman
|1
|Jannarone family (Feb '16)
|May 21
|Raven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC