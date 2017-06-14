Pedestrian struck by train in Titusville

Pedestrian struck by train in Titusville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Pedestrian struck by train in Titusville One person was seriously injured after being struck by an oncoming train in Titusville just after midnight Wednesday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2srzx5k One person was seriously injured after being struck by an oncoming train in Titusville just after midnight Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products 2 hr Rothchild 1
Joshua Hooker Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Looking for Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Review: May Groves Indian River (May '15) Jun 8 Honest 2
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) May 29 Fuckihatemylifenow 14
DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15) May 26 Edith bunker 5
Billy Woodard May 24 RedneckPapaman 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC