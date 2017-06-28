Massive Titusville eyesore to undergo $2M renovation, convert into church An old, rotting former-Gooding's grocery store building will be renovated by The Grove Church. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tqxvmu The Grove Church in Titusville has just purchased the abandoned Gooding's building at the intersection of Harrison and Barna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.