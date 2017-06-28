Massive Titusville eyesore to undergo...

Massive Titusville eyesore to undergo $2M renovation, convert into church

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Florida Today

Massive Titusville eyesore to undergo $2M renovation, convert into church An old, rotting former-Gooding's grocery store building will be renovated by The Grove Church. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tqxvmu The Grove Church in Titusville has just purchased the abandoned Gooding's building at the intersection of Harrison and Barna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Blankenship Wed Elwood 3
Shannon Rennie Jun 25 still looking 1
Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14) Jun 24 Jamie Arbuckle 5
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Joshua Hooker Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Looking for Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Review: May Groves Indian River (May '15) Jun 8 Honest 2
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC