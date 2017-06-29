Hotel building boom hits Brevard
From Titusville to Palm Bay, new hotels are popping up all over the place. Six projects highlight the current boom.
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Jul 9
|flbob
|4
|Amber Blankenship (Jan '17)
|Jul 5
|Elwood
|3
|Shannon Rennie
|Jun 25
|still looking
|1
|Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14)
|Jun 24
|Jamie Arbuckle
|5
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Joshua Hooker
|Jun '17
|Bushwhacked
|1
|Looking for
|Jun '17
|Bushwhacked
|1
