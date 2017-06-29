Hotel building boom hits Brevard

Hotel building boom hits Brevard

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Florida Today

Hotel building boom hits Brevard Hotel building boom hits Brevard Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tuvDsP From Titusville to Palm Bay, new hotels are popping up all over the place. Six projects highlight the current boom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Jul 9 flbob 4
Amber Blankenship (Jan '17) Jul 5 Elwood 3
Shannon Rennie Jun 25 still looking 1
Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14) Jun 24 Jamie Arbuckle 5
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Joshua Hooker Jun '17 Bushwhacked 1
Looking for Jun '17 Bushwhacked 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,757 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC