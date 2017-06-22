Four suspected drug dealers arrested ...

Four suspected drug dealers arrested in Titusville

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Four suspected drug dealers arrested in Titusville Police credit tips from the public Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sVCvir Today on the "News in :90," a second dump truck crash on I-95, two bodies are discovered in Port St. John and weather "go" for Friday SpaceX launch. Posted 6/21/17 Tips from the public helped police find four suspected drug dealers who had been peddling their product outside a Titusville convenience store, detectives said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Joshua Hooker Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Looking for Jun 8 Bushwhacked 1
Review: May Groves Indian River (May '15) Jun 8 Honest 2
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) May 29 Fuckihatemylifenow 14
DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15) May 26 Edith bunker 5
Billy Woodard May 24 RedneckPapaman 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC