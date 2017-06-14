Brevard school board speeds up security upgrades With money from the half-cent sales tax, the Brevard County school board is speeding up security projects. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ssEevn With money from the half-cent sales tax, the Brevard County school board is speeding up security projects to install fencing, security cameras and remote-controlled locks at every school in the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.