Brevard property values rise in 'robust' market Brevard property values rise; what it might mean for budget and taxes Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rOJ062 The construction and opening of the Hobby Lobby store at Titus Landing last year contributed to the boost in new construction and taxable property values in Titusville. Property values registered a strong increase during 2016, according to newly released data from Brevard County Property Appraiser Dana Blickley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.