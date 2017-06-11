There are on the Florida Today story from Sunday Jun 11, titled Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products. In it, Florida Today reports that:

Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Aldi stores are remodeling and expanding and will soon offer more products. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sRGQzQ Aldi is undergoing a $1.6 billion nationwide expansion, revamping stores, adding more space and, ultimately, offering more products.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Florida Today.