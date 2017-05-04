Winn-Dixie wants millennial shoppers, so it's catering to their kids
Winn-Dixie wants millennial shoppers, so it's catering to their kids Winn-Dixie has revamped stores to cater to parents with small kids, and it really does make a difference Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2paGy4e For me, it starts with a pep talk, convincing myself that we can't live off a can of Manwich and a frozen apple pie from last Thanksgiving. Pinterest motivational quotes, parental guilt, a few prayers, whatever it takes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|Apr 21
|Username
|2
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09)
|Apr 14
|barryb
|25
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar '17
|Lost friend
|1
|Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ...
|Mar '17
|Jimmy The Greek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC