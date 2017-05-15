USCG: Small plane headed for Fla. missing
The Coast Guard is searching for an aircraft carrying two adults and two children that went missing on Tuesday near the Bahamas. Missing are Jennifer Blumin, from New York, Nathan Ulrich, from New York, and Blumin's 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons.
