Unmanned shuttle rattles Florida residents with sonic boom.

According to CNN, the X-37B mini-shuttle returned from a two-year test mission on Sunday, May 7. The aircraft made a safe landing at Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida. Multiple media outlets reported that the spacecraft's return caused a sonic boom that rattled central Florida and could be heard as far away as Tampa and Fort Myers.

