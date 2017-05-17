Titusville man charged in 14-year-old Ohio murder case
Titusville man charged in 14-year-old Ohio murder case The case stretches back to 2003 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rrriS3 Brevard County Detention Center staff said Stamm was uncooperative and refused to look at the camera for his head shots. A Titusville man is being held at the Brevard County Detention Center on a murder warrant out of Ohio from a 2003 homicide investigation.
